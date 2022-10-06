Daily Deal: Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



Enjoy convenient charging and fast data transfer with the Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub. The cable is coated in 4.5mm of thick PVC material and has reinforced joints making it durable and able to withstand heavy use. The galvanized wire core, aluminum alloy, and multi-layer shielding help provide a fast, stable data transmission. Plug and play compatible – no driver needed – this mini-hub is widely compatible with cell phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. It’s on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

