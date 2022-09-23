Did The 5th Circuit Just Make It So That Wikipedia Can No Longer Be Edited In Texas?
Daily Deal: HP EliteBook 725G3 (Refurbished)

Fri, Sep 23rd 2022 10:43am -


Impressively thin and light, the HP EliteBook 725G3 empowers users to create, connect, and collaborate, using enterprise-class performance technology that helps keep them productive in and out of the office. Combining high-performance technology with an AMD A10 processor, Intel Integrated HD Graphics, and 8GB RAM, this refurbished laptop gives you seamless browsing throughout. With a 44WHr Li-ion polymer battery, this refurbished 12.5″ laptop delivers up to 7 hours of performance for only a fraction of what a new device would cost you. It’s on sale for $230.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

