EA Announces New Anti-Cheat Tech That Operates At The Kernel Level
It seems anti-cheat technology is the new DRM. By that I mean that, with the gaming industry diving headfirst into the competitive online gaming scene, the concern over piracy has shifted into a concern over cheating making those online games less attractive to gamers. And because the anti-cheat tech that companies are using is starting to make the gaming public every bit as itchy as it was over DRM.
Consider that Denuvo’s own anti-cheat tech has already started following its DRM path in getting ripped out of games shortly after release after one game got review-bombed over just how intrusive it was. And then consider that Valve had to reassure gamers that its own anti-cheat technology wasn’t watching user’s browsing habits, given that the VAC platform was designed to sniff out kernel-level cheats. One notable Reddit thread had gamers comparing Valve to Electronic Arts as a result.
Which makes it perhaps more interesting that EA recently announced new anti-cheat technology that, yup, operates at the kernel level.
The new kernel-level EA Anti-Cheat (EAAC) tools will roll out with the PC version of FIFA 23 this month, EA announced, and will eventually be added to all of its multiplayer games (including those with ranked online leaderboards). But strictly single-player titles “may implement other anti-cheat technology, such as user-mode protections, or even forgo leveraging anti-cheat technology altogether,” EA Senior Director of Game Security & Anti-Cheat Elise Murphy wrote in a Tuesday blog post.
Unlike anti-cheat methods operating in an OS’s normal “user mode,” kernel-level anti-cheat tools provide a low-level, system-wide view of how cheat tools might mess with a game’s memory or code from the outside. That allows anti-cheat developers to detect a wider variety of cheating threats, as Murphy explained in an extensive FAQ.
The concern from gamers came quickly. You have to keep in mind that none of this occurs without the context of history. There’s a reason why, even today, a good chunk of the gaming public knows all about the Sony rootkit fiasco. They’re aware of the claims that DRM like Denuvo’s affects PC performance. They’ve heard plenty of horror stories about gaming companies, or other software companies, coopting security tools like this in order to slurp up all kinds of PII or user activity for non-gaming purposes. Hell, one of the more prolific antivirus companies recently announced a plan to also use customer machines for crypto-mining.
So it’s in that context that hearing that EA would please like to access the most base-level and sensitive parts of a customer’s PC just to make sure that fewer people can cheat online in FIFA.
Privacy aside, some users might also worry that a new kernel-level driver could destabilize or hamper their system (à la Sony’s infamous music DRM rootkits). But Murphy promised that EAAC is designed to be “as performant and lightweight as possible. EAAC will have negligible impact on your gameplay.”
Kernel-level tools can also provide an appealing new attack surface for low-level security exploits on a user’s system. To account for that, Murphy said her team has “worked with independent, 3rd-party security and privacy assessors to validate EAAC does not degrade the security posture of your PC and to ensure strict data privacy boundaries.” She also promised daily testing and constant report monitoring to address any potential issues that pop up.
Gamers have heard these promises before. Those promises have been broken before. Chiding the public for being concerned at granting kernel-level access to their machines just to keep online gaming less ridden with cheaters is a tough sell.
Bloodsuckers
It’s not just DRM with these guys. As soon as I read “EA” I knew I wasn’t going to buy it.
“EAAC will have negligible impact on your gameplay.”
Wrong. It will have a serious impact, because we aren’t going to play games that subject OUR hardware and software to such compromise.
On the other hand, we will have a lot of fun cracking whatever crap game companies attempt to insert beyond the application memory space. Likely to be much more interesting than the game itself.
Whenever someone says “PC”, I assume (and most likely correctly) that they are speaking of the Windows portion of that world. I have to express my wonder at how the Linux community will react to this kind of news. Or if EA (and others) will just ignore that segment.
WINe, nearly all VM systems, and Plays On Linux will all be highly impacted, I’m sure. I don’t see this going smoothly, not at all.
Kernel level is for kernel coders, not games.
There is already a barrier to getting support if you’ve made modifications to your operating system. The Windows UAC and TPM and Bitlocker and other tools make it very difficult to mess with the OS. That allows a trust relationship between software consumers and vendors… so that a consumer that reports an issue with software isn’t victim blamed.
Unfortunately, any modifications made to the running kernel will only hurt that trust. Instead of “what version of Windows are you running” the vendor will want to ensure the kernel is untouched.
In the Linux world, if you install something that is unverified as being superawesome it flags its presence. For example, loading the NVIDIA binary blob driver wins you this:
Fundamentally altering how the operating system works is a legitimate goal, but doing so in a way that is unverifiable (e.g. no source code and no inspection by trusted parties) is not.
E
Would that make them Murphy’s Laws?
One would hope that the gamers would give EA the finger, but after watching Nintendo shitting on its fans with no great outcry, I have little hope of seeing this.
We’re doing this to protect the fun!
No one likes cheaters!
Yep and the only possible way to do this is to give us unfettered, unrestricted access to your system at a deep level that we “can’t” tell you about or the cheaters will win!!
Of course they would NEVER EVER misuse this to their benefit, look at all of those sensitive databases LEO’s have access to and promise to not abuse… oh wait.
We can’t trust fscking cops to not abuse their access and we are to expect that some drone inside EA won’t take a peek to see what they can see?