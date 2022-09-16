California’s Age Appropriate Design Code Is Radical Anti-Internet Policy
Biden Falsely Claims That Removing Section 230 And Forced Transparency Will Stop Hatred; He’s Dangerously Wrong

Daily Deal: codeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Sep 16th 2022 10:52am -

codeSpark’s mission is to help all kids learn to code by igniting their curiosity in computer science and turning programming into play. The app is designed to teach kids 4 to 9 the foundations of computer science through puzzles, coding challenges, and creative tools. It’s a great way for your kid to learn how to code, and it has no ads or in-game purchases. Kids learn concepts such as: sequencing, loops, conditional statements, events, Boolean logic and sorting, and, variables (coming soon). Get 3 months of unlimited access for 2 accounts for $18.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

California’s Age Appropriate Design Code Is Radical Anti-Internet Policy
Biden Falsely Claims That Removing Section 230 And Forced Transparency Will Stop Hatred; He’s Dangerously Wrong