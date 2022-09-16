Daily Deal: codeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

codeSpark’s mission is to help all kids learn to code by igniting their curiosity in computer science and turning programming into play. The app is designed to teach kids 4 to 9 the foundations of computer science through puzzles, coding challenges, and creative tools. It’s a great way for your kid to learn how to code, and it has no ads or in-game purchases. Kids learn concepts such as: sequencing, loops, conditional statements, events, Boolean logic and sorting, and, variables (coming soon). Get 3 months of unlimited access for 2 accounts for $18.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

