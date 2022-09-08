Daily Deal: The Essential Risk And Information Systems Control Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Essential Risk and Information Systems Control Training Bundle has 5 courses to help improve your risk and info system skills. You’ll gain a high-level understanding of the risk management process by learning about risk identification, risk prioritization, risk response strategies, and more. It’s on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

