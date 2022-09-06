Censorship Starts At Home: Turkish Gov’t Controls The Press, Repeatedly Claims It Does Not Control The Press
Techdirt Podcast Episode 328: The Problems With The California Kids’ Code

Tue, Sep 6th 2022

We’ve got one more cross-post episode this week. If you’ve been following Techdirt recently, you’ve surely heard about California’s recently-passed bill, the Age Appropriate Design Code, and all its massive problems. Recently, Mike appeared on This Week In Google to discuss these problems, and you can listen to the whole conversation on this week’s episode of the Techdirt Podcast.

