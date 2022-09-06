New Book Says NSA Pressured GCHQ To Shut Down Publication Of Snowden Leaks By UK Journalists
Daily Deal: MonsterWriter

MonsterWriter makes the process of writing and editing a thesis or paper easy and enjoyable. Just focus on the content and structure of your document, MonsterWriter takes care of the final appearance for you. With MonsterWriter you can write large documents quickly. In contrast to other solutions and markdown editors, MonsterWriter provides features for complex content. (Inline-) equations, footnotes, bibliography, table of contents, captions, and more. You can also export it as PDF, LaTeX, HTML, Markdown, or any other format you want. It’s on sale for $20.

