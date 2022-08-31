Alabama Town Disbands Police Force After Racist Text Message Surfaces
France Uses AI To Find Swimming Pools For Tax Purposes

Wed, Aug 31st 2022

As humanity marches on towards the expansion of artificial intelligence, we are finding many ways to use this technology while waiting for it to get smart enough to kill us all and bring on the Age of the Robot. Platforms have attempted to solve the impossibility of moderation at scale by employing AI, with no real success. The UK tried to employ AI to make decisions for when to charge certain people with crimes based on a likelihood to re-offend… largely based on where they live. And, of course, there are those that have used AI to create intellectual property in order to throw the IP world into chaos over whether AI can claim IP rights or not.

But in France, it’s swimming pools and taxes. Confused? Well, the French government has employed AI to search through satellite imagery in order to find un-reported swimming pools at residences in order to properly tax owners according to French property tax laws.

Using an artificial intelligence computer vision system developed by French IT firm Capgemini, the French tax office (often called “Le Fisc“) has identified 20,356 residential swimming pools that had previously gone undeclared. According to The Guardian, this has opened up 10 million euros in additional tax revenue, leading the way to the government taxing other undeclared architectural features such as annexes or verandas.

The pilot for this program did not go off without issue. At first, the AI software couldn’t distinguish “blue rectangles” representing swimming pools and similar objects that were actually things like solar panels. But with some fine-tuning, Le Fisc got the error rate on the software far below the 30% it was originally returning.

If you’re confused as to why any of this is a thing, it’s because French real estate taxes are assessed based on their rental values rather than property purchasing values. Swimming pools ramp up the rent value on any property. How much? Well, enough that the French government expects to collect roughly 40 million euros as a result of this programming spanning out to all of France.

Is this a good use of AI? I mean, nobody likes being taxed, but it would seem that searching for property owners failing to acknowledge their tax obligations isn’t the world’s worst thing.

Comments on "France Uses AI To Find Swimming Pools For Tax Purposes"

Anonymous Coward says:

Something similar was done in Greece in 2010:

Using satellite photos, the tax authority examined the claim of the residents of Athens’s wealthy suburbs and discovered that, rather than the 324 swimming pools claimed by the locals, there were 16,974 of them.

Of course, this could just lead to an arms race. Ever seen those movies where the terrorists are tracking satellite orbits, and they pull tarps over the weapons when the thing’s about to pass by? Same thing, except you’re rushing your kids out of the pool to pull the solar blanket over it.

There have been great advances in multi-scale camouflage over the last decades too, and there’s always the low-tech solution of covering the pool with a tent (avoiding the “high-tech” humidity management needed for an indoor pool).

Taxing verandas might be a step too far. We can still see the results of England’s window tax, and it was repealed 171 years ago.

Naughty Autie says:

“No, your drone fucked up. There’s a large solar panel in my back garden, not a swimming pool, and if you can’t be botherex to come round and see for yourself, you’ll just have to take my word for it.”

Seriously, though. Rental value is the stupidest basis for property taxes. I mean, just because a property could potentially be rented out, that’s no guarantee that it will be, so such a tax has to be hitting some homeowners quite hard.

