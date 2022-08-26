Daily Deal: Microsoft Office Pro for Windows 2021 + HP EliteBook + Office Courses Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Microsoft Office Pro for Windows 2021 + HP EliteBook + Office Courses Bundle is pretty self-explanatory. You get one license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and 8 courses to help you learn how to get the most out of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You also get a refurbished HP EliteBook 840. The bundle is on sale for $670.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

