EU Commissioner Pens Barely Coherent Defense Of Spying On Everyone, For The Children
West African Court Says Nigerian Government’s Seven-Month Twitter Ban Was Unlawful

Daily Deal: The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Aug 10th 2022 10:40am -

The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle has 9 courses to help you hone your programming skills. You’ll start by learning fundamental Python functionality such as arithmetic, conditional statements, and working with basic data structures, and will move on to concepts like generators, decorators, callbacks, higher-order functions, context managers, and more. It’s on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

EU Commissioner Pens Barely Coherent Defense Of Spying On Everyone, For The Children
West African Court Says Nigerian Government’s Seven-Month Twitter Ban Was Unlawful
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...