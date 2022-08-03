Daily Deal: Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Bring your smartphone functionality to your wrist with the C-MAX CALL TIME. Over fourteen available features and functions on the 1.7” full color, touchscreen display. Answer calls, get message alerts, monitor your sleep, track multiple sports, and more! Also, the soft, flexible, silicone band makes C-MAX CALL TIME comfortable to wear all day, every day. There are four colors available and they’re on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

