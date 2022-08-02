If Oculus Were Separate From Meta, Would The FTC Still Block Its Latest Acquisition?
Twitter Reports Spike In Government Data Requests, Including Double The Amount Targeting Journalists

Daily Deal: The 2022 CPD Certified Coding Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Aug 2nd 2022 10:48am -

Learn the tech skills that will get you the job you want, or start your own business working with apps, websites, and computers with the Certified Coding Bundle. This bundle includes the internationally accredited courses Mobile App Development with Flutter and Dart, Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, and Javascript, Building Your Own Computer, and WordPress Website and Blog Builder to give you the best range of skills you can use in any tech career, IT job, or small company and business looking to expand their reach online. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

If Oculus Were Separate From Meta, Would The FTC Still Block Its Latest Acquisition?
Twitter Reports Spike In Government Data Requests, Including Double The Amount Targeting Journalists
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...