Daily Deal: Lenovo Chromebook N22-20 (Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



Whether you’re checking emails or watching a great movie, the Lenovo N22 Chromebook delivers enhanced browsing and streaming. Powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Celeron dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM, the N22 can handle multitasking and everyday computing needs. If you need more processing power, the CPU can achieve a burst speed of 2.16 GHz. This refurbished computer costs you a fraction of what you’d pay buying new one. It’s on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

