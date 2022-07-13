Daily Deal: HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

This refurbished EliteBook from HP pairs a fast processor with 8GB of RAM to help make multitasking easier, and its speedy 256 solid-state drive can house your essential media, games, and other data. It also features three USB ports so you can make the most of your system by expanding it with peripheral devices. This laptop features a 14″ touchscreen display with 1920×1080, showing your files and websites in better detail. It runs on Windows 10 Pro OS giving you the latest, most secure apps on the web. With a 3-cell lithium-ion battery, this laptop can work for up to 12 hours on a single charge. You’ll also get a license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. This deal is on sale for $500.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

