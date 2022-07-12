Techdirt Podcast Episode 325: What Is Web5?

How Not Overly Enforcing Its IP, Universal Made The Minions Ubiquitous And Beloved
As advocates of decentralization and a protocols-not-platforms approach to the web, there’s a lot about the concept of Web3 that sounds appealing to us at Techdirt — but the details usually leave a lot to be desired. A new project called TBD from Block aims to move beyond all that, and while its invocation of “Web5” understandably invites skepticism, it’s actually a lot more interesting. This week, we’re joined by project lead Mike Brock to discuss how TBD and the concept of Web5 aims to grapple with the true potential of decentralization.

