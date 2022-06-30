Enjoy Digital Ownership And Public Libraries While You Still Can
FCC’s Carr Once Again Heads To The Fainting Couch Over TikTok

Trump Doesn’t Want To Get Back On Twitter So Badly, He’s Appealing His Case To Get Back On Twitter

Legal Issues

from the say-what-now? dept

Thu, Jun 30th 2022 03:37am -

In April, Donald Trump insisted he had no interest whatsoever in getting back on Twitter (in response to questions about whether or not Elon Musk would allow him back, should he ever close his Twitter purchase). In May, Donald Trump lost his lawsuit trying to force Twitter to reinstate him. In June, Donald Trump (who again, insists he wouldn’t even go back to Twitter if he were allowed to) decided to appeal the loss in his lawsuit in order to try to force Twitter to reinstate him.

The fact that Donald Trump might state things contrary to the truth isn’t much of a surprise, of course. But at some point, you gotta wonder how much he wants to actually rack up legal bills for this nonsense victimization campaign.

To be honest, I was a bit surprised Trump jumped straight to appeal here. The district court judge had left it open for him to amend his complaint, and I figured Trump would take one more crack at that before jumping to appeal. However, maybe he’s feeling high because his hand-picked Supreme Court Justices have started to show less and less restraint in using their lifetime appointments to settle political grievances — so perhaps he feels the faster he can get in front of today’s SCOTUS, the better.

This case is a total loser, though, and it would take some seriously warped twisting of so much existing law, that even this court would likely find it difficult to force Twitter to reinstate Trump.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: twitter

14 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Trump Doesn’t Want To Get Back On Twitter So Badly, He’s Appealing His Case To Get Back On Twitter”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
14 Comments
David says:

See it that way:

This case is a total loser, though, and it would take some seriously warped twisting of so much existing law, that even [The Supreme Court] would likely find it difficult to force Twitter to reinstate Trump.

It will still be good enough for a dissent of Thomas, which is enough for Trump to complain that he needs to get reelected for fixing the radical left Supreme Court that diverges on important matters.

And the dissent will be the leadup for the whole court to pick other Internet-related appeals and “fix” them.

That One Guy (profile) says:

'I don't even like grapes!' says man drooling over them

Twitter: You can’t have any of our grapes any more.

Trump: I didn’t want them anyway, they were sour and gross so even if you offered I still wouldn’t take them!

Judge: They don’t have to give you any of their grapes.

Trump: This is unacceptable, if they won’t give me their grapes(which again I totally don’t want) voluntarily they must be forced to give them to me, and if this court won’t do it I’ll just try another one!

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

John85851 (profile) says:

Re: Re: Paying lawyers

How long can he get away with not paying lawyers for their services? Probably forever, as long as he finds lawyers who are willing to work for free so they can boast to their friends that they have Trump as a client.

So here’s a question: if the lawyers know Trump doesn’t have a case, but they take it anyway, but they don’t receive any payment for their services, is it still an ethics issue?

Koby (profile) says:

Revisionism

However, maybe he’s feeling high because his hand-picked Supreme Court Justices

Trump actually picked from a list of judges from the Federalist Society. Approximately 80% of his federal nominees were current or former members, as were all of his supreme court nominees, and also the Federalist Society vetted his other choices. Conservatives were concerned that Trump would blow it on judicial appointments, as Bush clearly did. But Trump hit a grand slam, as far as conservatives are concerned, by outsourcing his picks to the group instead of his own acquaintances. The Federalist Society did all of the hand picking.

Anonymous Coward says:

His minions will pay

you gotta wonder how much he wants to actually rack up legal bills for this nonsense victimization campaign

The likelihood that there’s an email/text campaign going on to raise money for this is ~100%. He’ll just tell the rubes to donate. Being the fools that they are, he’ll have money left to spare.

It’s no big deal when the simps are funding the ’cause.’

Anonymous Coward says:

“even this court would likely find it difficult to force Twitter to reinstate Trump.”

Really, really shitty hot take given the death of Roe v. Wade by the same court. The conservative justices would find it super easy to reinstate Trump. They are specifically there to do the bidding of the conservatives. That’s why the conservatives invested so much time and effort in stacking the court.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Enjoy Digital Ownership And Public Libraries While You Still Can
FCC’s Carr Once Again Heads To The Fainting Couch Over TikTok
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...