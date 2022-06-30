Philippines Orders Critical News Organization, Rappler, Shut Down; Just As Rappler’s Founder Argues Against Free Speech
Daily Deal: Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan

Deals

Daily Deal: Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan

Thu, Jun 30th 2022


Users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you’re taking care of that data responsibly. With Degoo you get up to 50TB of secured storage space from which to manage and share files with simplicity. With high-speed transfers, you’ll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data. Store, re-experience and share your best moments with cloud storage for your mobile phone, tablet, and web browser. Get 15TB for $150, 25TB for $200, 35TB for $250, or 50TB for $300.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

