NSO Lawyer Tells Lawmakers Company Can Count To Five, Will Need More Time To Count Higher Than That
California Legislators Seek To Burn Down The Internet — For The Children

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Excel VBA Bundle And Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jun 29th 2022 11:50am -

The Ultimate Excel VBA Bundle and Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows will take you from Excel beginner to expert in no time. Over 13 courses, you’ll learn how to use Excel VBA to do a variety of tasks: how to create your first macro from scratch,  how to control mouse and keyboard commands, how to extract and manipulate data, and more. You’ll also get a license for Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows. The bundle is on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

NSO Lawyer Tells Lawmakers Company Can Count To Five, Will Need More Time To Count Higher Than That
California Legislators Seek To Burn Down The Internet — For The Children
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...