Supreme Court To Citizens: Miranda Rights Aren’t Actually Rights So No More Suing About Them
Facepalm: USPTO Grants Ohio State University Trademark On The Word ‘The’

Germany Says “Hell, No” To EU Proposal To Outlaw Encryption

Policy

from the good-for-them dept

Mon, Jun 27th 2022 12:06pm -

Last month, we noted that there was a new “protect the children” bill that was proposed in the EU that would effectively outlaw encryption, while simultaneously require full internet scanning of basically all activity.

As we noted in our post, it was still early in the process, and now the German government has stepped up to say that this proposed regulation is a terrible idea and would devastate basic human rights. That’s exactly right.

The German government in the past weeks repeatedly slammed the bill as an attack on privacy and fundamental rights, with its digital minister Volker Wissing warning this week that the draft law “crosses a line.”

In response, the EU Commissioner who is championing the proposal tried to insist that the proposal is much more narrow than people are making it out to be, but that’s wrong. It’s based on the faulty assumption that you can magically keep end-to-end encryption while simultaneously be able to scan messaging communications for certain content. That’s not possible.

Hopefully that puts a quick end to this proposal, but I fear it will keep popping up quite a bit over the next few years.

Filed Under: , , , , , ,

1 CommentLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Germany Says “Hell, No” To EU Proposal To Outlaw Encryption”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
1 Comment
Naughty Autie says:

OMFGA! Will they never learn? In the UK, handguns are banned even to Olympic shooters, so when you do see one, it’s either a prop or in the possession of a criminal. Before that, alcohol was banned for nearly 14 years in the US, and all the bootlegging that resulted gave rise to the likes of Al Capone and even the current war on drugs. Seriously, when anyone tries to ban something that isn’t harmful (or is less so) in the hands of the responsible user in the name of ‘preventing crime and disorder’, guess what? It only leads to more crime and disorder.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Supreme Court To Citizens: Miranda Rights Aren’t Actually Rights So No More Suing About Them
Facepalm: USPTO Grants Ohio State University Trademark On The Word ‘The’
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...