Daily Deal: The Ultimate Project And Quality Management Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jun 9th 2022 10:41am -

The Ultimate Project and Quality Management Certification Training Bundle has 10 courses to help you become a better project manager. Courses cover CompTIA Project+, Agile, PMI, and more. It’s on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

