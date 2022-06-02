Automated Moderation Means Distance Learning Students Are Being Called Cheaters Because Reasons
Being A Supreme Court Clerk Now Hazardous To Your Privacy

Daily Deal: The 2022 Dynamic Digital Graphic Designer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jun 2nd 2022 11:03am -

The 2022 Dynamic Digital Graphic Designer Bundle has 9 courses to help you improve your graphic design skills. Courses cover Canva, Photoshop, Illustrator, Crello, After Effects, and more. It’s on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Automated Moderation Means Distance Learning Students Are Being Called Cheaters Because Reasons
Being A Supreme Court Clerk Now Hazardous To Your Privacy
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...