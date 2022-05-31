WIPO Blocks Wikimedia Chapters As Observers, Because China Is Mad That There’s A Taiwanese Wikimedia Chapter
Content Moderation

from the different-ideas dept

Tue, May 31st 2022 01:30pm -

In discussions about content moderation, it’s easy to get stuck in the mindset that there are only a few simple ways it could possibly work — but in fact there is plenty of room for exploring creative alternatives. One such idea examined in a recent paper by Aviv Ovadya, Technology and Public Purpose Fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center, is called “platform democracy”. It’s well worth discussing, and Aviv joins us on this week’s episode to do exactly that.

Filed Under: , , , ,

1 CommentLeave a Comment
Comments on "Techdirt Podcast Episode 322: What Is Platform Democracy?"

