Techdirt Podcast Episode 322: What Is Platform Democracy?

from the different-ideas dept

In discussions about content moderation, it’s easy to get stuck in the mindset that there are only a few simple ways it could possibly work — but in fact there is plenty of room for exploring creative alternatives. One such idea examined in a recent paper by Aviv Ovadya, Technology and Public Purpose Fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center, is called “platform democracy”. It’s well worth discussing, and Aviv joins us on this week’s episode to do exactly that.

