Daily Deal: The A to Z Data Science And Machine Learning Bundle

Tue, May 24th 2022 10:44am -

Take a deep dive into Machine Learning and Data Analysis across 7 courses for only $39 for a limited time. The A to Z Data Science and Machine Learning Bundle will introduce you to Python, NumPy, and Keras. You’ll learn the basics of the Matplotlib library, statistics techniques, how to build and share data applications using Streamlit, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

