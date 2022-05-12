Just How Incredibly Fucked Up Is Texas’ Social Media Content Moderation Law?
Here’s A Map Of States That Had To Map U.S. Broadband Due To Federal Corruption And Incompetence

Daily Deal: The Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, Administration, And Security Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, May 12th 2022 10:44am -

The Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, Administration, and Security Certification Bundle has 4 courses to help you learn about Azure Cloud Computing Services. You’ll learn how to implement virtual networking, manage access and security, manage storage, and more. It’s on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.


Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Just How Incredibly Fucked Up Is Texas’ Social Media Content Moderation Law?
Here’s A Map Of States That Had To Map U.S. Broadband Due To Federal Corruption And Incompetence
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...