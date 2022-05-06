Disney Is Still Trying To Avoid Paying Its Writers
Daily Deal: SIMBLA No Code Platform 5-Year Subscription

Introducing Simbla: a simple, intuitive, and fast drag-and-drop (no coding required) website builder, perfect for bringing your business into the 21st century. We’re not just talking about a sleek new look and feel. Simba is a guarantee that your site will be supported on all browsers and devices. Simbla’s responsive design puts your users in control of how they see your business—it offers templates that can be tailored to fit any type of business and user experience design. A 5-year subscription is on sale for $49.

