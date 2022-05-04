Techdirt Podcast Episode 319: The Startup Trail

from the games-that-teach dept

Last week, in partnership with Engine, we launched our startup policy simulator game Startup Trail. The game puts you in the shoes of a founder trying to build a successful startup, and facing the many difficult policy decisions that entails without running out of money, losing all your users, or ending up with a company that has no innovative ability. This week on the podcast, Mike and I are joined by our game design partner Randy Lubin of Leveraged Play as well as Kate Tummarello and Abby Rives from Engine, for a discussion all about how the game came to be and what we hope people will learn from it.

Filed Under: abby rives, games, gaming, Kate Tummarello, podcast, policy, randy lubin, startup trail, startups

