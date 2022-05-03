Daily Deal: The 2022 Cloud Computing And DevOps Super Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The 2022 Cloud Computing And DevOps Super Bundle will teach you everything you need to know to build and manage your own Cloud Computing and DevOps environment. It’s jam-packed with all the most effective, time-tested techniques for building a fully-automated DevOps environment without any experience or previous knowledge of Cloud Computing. It’s on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.



