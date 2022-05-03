Republicans Want To Make Sure Your Inboxes Are Filled With Spam (Unless The Spam Filters Block Democrats’ Emails)
Indian Government Now Wants VPNs To Collect And Turn Over Personal Data On Users

Daily Deal: The 2022 Cloud Computing And DevOps Super Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, May 3rd 2022 10:41am -

The 2022 Cloud Computing And DevOps Super Bundle will teach you everything you need to know to build and manage your own Cloud Computing and DevOps environment. It’s jam-packed with all the most effective, time-tested techniques for building a fully-automated DevOps environment without any experience or previous knowledge of Cloud Computing. It’s on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.


Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Republicans Want To Make Sure Your Inboxes Are Filled With Spam (Unless The Spam Filters Block Democrats’ Emails)
Indian Government Now Wants VPNs To Collect And Turn Over Personal Data On Users
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...