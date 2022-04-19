Instructor Who Teaches Cops To Dowse For Dead Bodies Issues Hearty Defense Of Corpse Witching
Daily Deal: The Complete 2022 Agile And DevOps Training Bundle

Deals

Tue, Apr 19th 2022

The Complete 2022 Agile and DevOps Training Bundle has 7 courses on Agile Scrum, and DevOps certification exam prep. You’ll learn about the Agile and Scrum methodologies of project management that are an integral part of ensuring your entire team knows what to expect from start to finish, keeps everyone on deadlines, and gets you to the finish line in the most efficient way possible. You’ll also learn about DevOps, the cultural and professional movement that stresses communication, collaboration, integration, and automation to improve the flow of work between software developers and IT operations professionals. It’s on sale for $49.

