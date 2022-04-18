Fascinating New Study Suggests (Again) That Twitter Moderation Is Biased Against Misinformation, Not Conservatives
French President (Again) Calls For An End To Online Anonymity

Daily Deal: Agenda Premium 14

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Apr 18th 2022 10:45am -

Agenda is a date-focused note-taking app for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, which helps you plan and document your projects. Agenda gives you a complete picture of the past, present, and future, driving your projects forward. Whether you’re a business manager noting decisions in a meeting, a teacher planning next week’s lessons, or a blogger brainstorming a post, Agenda is ideal for tracking the evolution of your notes. The notes in Agenda are beautifully styled and include powerful features like images, tables, file attachments, tags, lists, and links. You can even connect your notes to events in your calendar, and add due reminders to your tasks. Locating your notes also couldn’t be easier, with a powerful search, a project jump bar, and related notes list. Get premium access for one year for $10.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Fascinating New Study Suggests (Again) That Twitter Moderation Is Biased Against Misinformation, Not Conservatives
French President (Again) Calls For An End To Online Anonymity
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...