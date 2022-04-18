Daily Deal: Agenda Premium 14

Agenda is a date-focused note-taking app for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, which helps you plan and document your projects. Agenda gives you a complete picture of the past, present, and future, driving your projects forward. Whether you’re a business manager noting decisions in a meeting, a teacher planning next week’s lessons, or a blogger brainstorming a post, Agenda is ideal for tracking the evolution of your notes. The notes in Agenda are beautifully styled and include powerful features like images, tables, file attachments, tags, lists, and links. You can even connect your notes to events in your calendar, and add due reminders to your tasks. Locating your notes also couldn’t be easier, with a powerful search, a project jump bar, and related notes list. Get premium access for one year for $10.

Filed Under: daily deal

