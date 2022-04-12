Daily Deal: One Education Premium Plan One Year Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Forget about all those boring online courses. Now, you can get access to 1200+ premium one-hour courses for less than the price of a monthly gym membership. Improve your skills in any subject – from web development to business management – with One Education’s world-class courses, delivered by industry professionals. Whether you’re a beginner aiming to get your foot in the door or an established professional keeping ahead of the latest developments, these online courses are suitable for all skill levels. Get instant access right now and start learning new skills today. It’s on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

