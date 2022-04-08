State Legislators Are Demanding Websites Moderate Less AND Moderate More; Federal Law Prohibits Both
NSO Confirms It Gave Israeli Police Access To Malware To Spy On Israelis

Daily Deal: The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 8th 2022 10:39am -

GameGuru is a non-technical and fun game maker that offers an easy, enjoyable and comprehensive game creation process that is designed specifically for those who are not programmers or designers/artists. It allows you to build your own game world with easy to use tools. Populate your game by placing down characters, weapons, and other game items, then press one button to build your game, and it’s ready to play and share. GameGuru is built using DirectX 11 and supports full PBR rendering, meaning your games can look great and take full advantage of the latest graphics technology. The bundle includes hundreds of royalty-free 3D assets. It’s on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

State Legislators Are Demanding Websites Moderate Less AND Moderate More; Federal Law Prohibits Both
NSO Confirms It Gave Israeli Police Access To Malware To Spy On Israelis
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...