Daily Deal: The Mac Productivity App Bundle And StackSkills Subscription

The Mac Productivity App Bundle And StackSkills Subscription

Fri, Apr 1st 2022

The Mac Productivity App Bundle And StackSkills Subscription has 3 apps to help you get more done, and unlimited access to StackSkills to help you learn new skills to help you personally and professionally. Text Workflow removes the need to perform repetitive tasks manually on your text. File List Export an easy-to-use application that will help you create lists of files for any need. ReceiptBox provides all the tools and features you need to manage and organize your receipts in order to keep track of your living costs. StackSkills is the premier online learning platform for mastering today’s most in-demand skills. The bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

