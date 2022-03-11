Daily Deal: Circuit Scribe DIY Circuit Kits

Farmers Unions, Right To Repair Coalition Files FTC Complaint Against John Deere
Fri, Mar 11th 2022 10:43am -

Merge your creativity with science as you build exciting circuits using Circuit Scribe’s conductive ink pen, sweet magnetic modules, and plain old printer paper. By placing the paper over a steel sheet, included in every kit, your paper becomes the base for blinking lights, beeping buzzers, and whirling motors. Circuit Scribe’s DIY kit gives you everything you need in one convenient package, including a pen, modules, and an easy-to-follow instructional booklet. The basic kit is on sale for $33, the super kit for $55, and the ultra kit for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

