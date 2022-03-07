Daily Deal: Dashlane Password Manager

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Never forget another password with Dashlane, the world’s smartest, simplest, most secure password manager. With patented security architecture, the most accurate autofill, and our instant password generator and changer, you don’t trade convenience for security—you get both. Available across all platforms and browsers, Dashlane lets you instantly log into any website, make digital payments, securely store vital personal data, and more. This special deal is available to new Dashlane users only so jump in now. Get a one year subscription on an individual plan for $30 or get the family plan for $32.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

