Copyright

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Mar 28th 2017 1:15pm


Filed Under:
aaron perzanowski, copyright, drm, jason schultz, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 115: The End Of Ownership

from the imaginary-property dept

The basic impetus behind DRM is obvious: a frantic, misguided desire to make digital products behave like physical ones. But the truth is DRM goes far, far beyond that, restricting all sorts of activities that are intrinsic to the idea of "owning" something. Two people who have thought a lot about this are law professors Aaron Perzanowski and Jason Schultz, authors of the new book The End Of Ownership. This week, Aaron and Jason join the podcast to discuss the book and the worrying status of DRM today.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.