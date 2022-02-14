YouTube's Content ID System Flags, Demonetizes Video Of Cat Purring
from the purrrrfect dept
YouTube's Content ID automated copyright system sucks. There, I said it. Any review of the different posts we've done specifically on the topic of Content ID can only leave you with one impression: the system doesn't work. Not that it never works, of course, but when you build a system that is designed specifically to allow 3rd parties to take down speech content, that system had damned well better not be wide the hell open for abuse or laughable errors. Well, guess what? You've got your music labels getting works taken down that were specifically designed not to not be infringing, news organizations managed to claim their own live streams as copyright infringing, and music labels being able to demonetize videos of a guy singing public domain Christmas carols. It's all very stupid, very much the tip of the iceberg, and very much an indication that Content ID, in its current state, is broken.
What's that, you say? You need more? Fine, a guy uploaded videos of his cat purring and those got claimed by two different labels as infringing on their copyrights.
YouTube's automated takedown tool is known for its flaws, but this week it crossed a line by attacking a purring cat. According to YouTube's Content-ID system both EMI Publishing and PRS own the rights to a 12 second purring loop. Last March, YouTube user Digihaven uploaded one hour of video loops featuring his cat Phantom, purring, as cats do. The video didn’t go viral but appealed to a niche public, and more recently also two major music publishers.
Nearly a year after the video was posted Digihaven was informed by YouTube that Phantom is “pirate” purring. Apparently, part of the 12 second loop belongs to EMI Music Publishing and PRS.
Yes, this is sort of funny, but only after you've encountered so many Content ID problems just like this that you become dead inside, like me. I've made statements like this before, but I'll repeat it again: your automated copyright system doesn't have to be perfect, but if your system is so flawed that a 12 second video of a cat purring can be flagged by multiple music labels then your system sucks so badly that you need to completely start from scratch on a new one.
Now, I've done some haphazard searching for songs entitled "Focus" by artists on the EMI label and, frankly, I gave up. There are a ton of search results for songs that include that word in their titles. That being said, I'm fairly certain that EMI doesn't have a band with a song that is 12 seconds of a cat purring or, if that in fact is a thing, that such a video would be copyrightable. In other words, either way, EMI and PRS should not be monetizing Phantom the Cat's musical stylings.
“I’m sure EMI/PRS made Phantom a sad kitty. It seems like companies such as EMI are pirating ads on people’s legit videos, so I’m wondering if they apologize to, or reimburse people for those false claims,” he tells TF.
Hoping to clear his cat’s name Digihaven decided to file a dispute. This was partially successful, as EMI lifted its claim shortly before publication of this article.
Which, absurdly, means now Phantom just has to figure out what PRS' problem is.
Or, hey, maybe we could all just admit together that Content ID in its current form doesn't work and should be done away with in some organized and planned fashioned. Replace it with a better automated system. Replace it with more humans doing moderation. Admit that content moderation at scale is completely impossible and stop trying.
Anything would be better than living under a automated system we all know sucks.
Filed Under: cats, contentid, copyright
Companies: emi, google, prs, youtube
Well the industry told us that pirates had made music worthless even as they paid 4 billion for the dead carcass of EMI back catalog.
This obviously was their plan all along, to just have the zombie label claim everything in existence to claw back the 4 billion they wasted on worthless music.
Or they are a bunch of incompetent assholes because there is no punishment for being wrong but huge penalties for not jumping fast enough to act & huge legal bills for those wrongfully accused by zombie label to have a judge declare that the cat purring isn't one of zombie labels content & not make them pay the bills for the person they wrongly accused.
Re:
There's two groups that both need to suffer penalties for abuse:
The rights-holders who file claims without doing their due diligence to determine whether they really hold the rights to the material or not. There needs to be statutory damages defined for filing a takedown request for material the filer doesn't actually have rights to, and those damages need to be non-discretionary.
The hosting providers who go along with the rights-holders by default. There need to be statutory damages defined for repeatedly accepting baseless claims, and for continuing to act on claims from rights-holders with a record of baseless or abusive claims. I suggest a three-strikes rule: three baseless claims from a rights-holder and they're subject to statutory damages for every baseless claim, three baseless claims from the same rights-holder against a hosting provider and the hosting provider is subject to the same statutory damages if they continue to accept claims from that rights-holder.
Re: Re:
"There's two groups that both need to suffer penalties for abuse:"
No, really just the one. The hosting providers are helpless since if a rights-holder files a complaint it's up to the hosting provider to either remove the content filed against or shoulder all the legal risk.
This is the problem with the DMCA effectively reversing burden of proof. The one filing a complaint is always assumed to be in good faith - which they never are - meaning the safe harbor provisions are all which stands between the hosting provider and staggering fines.
I've said it many times before and I'll say it again; Copyright is beyond salvaging. The harm it causes far outweigh any potential benefits.
Re: Re:
"The hosting providers who go along with the rights-holders by default"
They don't really have any choice. They don't have any control over the content before publication, so they have to react to what happens before that (unless there's a ContentID or similar match on upload, which is equally full of problems on a different level and is really only an attempt to fend off the huge level of notices received).
Then, the choice is to either obey what should be a DMCA notice that's issued under penalty of perjury from the claimant, or fight each individual request in court. Given that YouTube was at great risk of going under due to Viacom suing them over files they uploaded themselves, and that nobody except YouTube really has the resources to even consider going to court with millions of claims, hopefully you see why this blame would be misplaced.
It would be nice if other ways of reacting were available, but if you're blaming providers for obeying legal takedown notices, your actual problem is with the DMCA, not the people trying to obey the law. At best, you can argue that takedowns have to be verified by humans before a takedown occurs, but this is a huge undertaking that can't be solved just by throwing people at it, as even a tiny margin of error still means thousands of videos blocked by false claims.
All gain, no pain
So long as there are no penalties for bogus claims there's no reason not to claim and monetize everything you can get away with. At most they might end up dropping a claim, but with the system so one-sided that a cat purring can be claimed I doubt that there's any penalty whatsoever if they decide that they do in fact have the rights, and right to monetize, whatever they claimed dibs on.
Re: All gain, no pain
In theory, John Cage's 4'33 is a copyrighted work. It's also possible to automate takedown notices for what is meant to be a statement under penalty of perjury from the individual making the claim.
If the system is so broken that these things are possible, then until copyright law is fixed to a more sane version, the sad fact is that they can claim whatever the hell they want and whoever gets the legal takedown order needs to decide between the victim and the abuser. Hosts are unlikely to be getting enough significant revenue from the car purring video for them to be able to fight it.
That Torrent Freak news post about a purring puss is seven years old.
Re:
I remember that post! I also recall more recent stories on videos of birds singing and planes landing getting flagged by contentid, which could probably have served as effective examples that it has not improved
the US Copyright office just had a consultation on these systems and - as you'd expect with a Registrar of Copyrights that was the head of Legal for the IFPI when they were pushing SOPA/PIPA, they had a real hard-on for these systems. And by 'just' I mean 'it closed on the 9th'
That said, I already included a bunch of examples of similar stupidity, including my own experiences with the white/pink noise claims. forgot about this one though, so I didn't include it.
FTFY
Purrr-fect.
Music company's make billions from YouTube they are not going to go along with shutting down content ID, what needs to happen is there needs to be some punishment for people who abuse the system to get money off videos they did not create or make dmca notices on obviously non infringing content . Content ID also protects YouTube from being sued by media company's it's not perfect it has obvious flaws. And wait til filters go up in the EU looking to scan all audio video and images that ll be a disaster for ordinary users who want to post memes or just a short funny video
Techdirt: “It’s their site; they can moderate any way they like. If you don’t like it, create your own website. They’re not attacking free speech.”
Techdirt: “How dare websites pull down content on their own platforms? Content moderation is broken. They’re attacking free speech!”
Cognitive dissonance is real here, which is why I rarely look at this gaslighting website anymore.
Re:
The problem is that they are not allowed to moderate it any way they like, they are compelled to act on bogus claims under a framework in which the claimants have no liability for filing false ones.
