Free Speech

from the oral-history dept

Tue, Feb 8th 2022 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

We talk a lot about free speech in different countries, and about the history of free speech in the US — but what about the global history of this fundamental concept? A new book released today, Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media by Jacob Mchangama, tackles exactly this subject in great and insightful detail. This week, Jacob joins us on the podcast to discuss the sweeping story of free speech throughout the ages and around the world.

Filed Under: free speech, history, jacob mchangama, podcast

