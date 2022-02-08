Automakers Can't Give Up The Idea Of Turning Everyday Features Into Subscription Services With Fees
UK Government Refreshes Its Terrible 'Online Safety Bill,' Adds Even More Content For Platforms To Police

Daily Deal: SurveyRock Premium Plan

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Feb 8th 2022 10:40amDaily Deal

Easily get the feedback you need. Get started quickly using one of SurveyRock's many predefined templates (customer satisfaction, employee feedback, college course reviews, etc.) or if you already know what you want to say, just start adding questions. Choose from numerous question types and survey themes that fit your needs. You can distribute surveys through URL, Facebook, Twitter, QR code or embedded HTML. Once you have your results, you can export your survey data to spreadsheet (.xls, .csv) or SPSS (.sav) for further analysis. SurveyRock Premium Plan is on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Automakers Can't Give Up The Idea Of Turning Everyday Features Into Subscription Services With Fees
UK Government Refreshes Its Terrible 'Online Safety Bill,' Adds Even More Content For Platforms To Police
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 310: A Global History Of Free Speech (0)
12:17 Google Stadia's Failure Is Almost Complete (1)
10:43 UK Government Refreshes Its Terrible 'Online Safety Bill,' Adds Even More Content For Platforms To Police (20)
10:40 Daily Deal: SurveyRock Premium Plan (0)
09:31 Automakers Can't Give Up The Idea Of Turning Everyday Features Into Subscription Services With Fees (30)
06:33 More Fallout For NSO And Israel: Gov't Police Illegally Deployed Malware Against Person Involved In Netanyahu Bribery Trial (4)

Monday

20:00 Consolidation Strategies Emerge For The Big 3 In Gaming: Nintendo Looks Like It Doesn't Want To Play (14)
15:43 Hypocrisy Rules As Companies Try To Smear New FTC Nomination Alvaro Bedoya (15)
13:49 German Court Fines Site Owner For Sharing User Data With Google To Access Web Fonts (49)
12:11 IRS Says It Will Move Away From Requiring ID.me Facial Recognition (9)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.