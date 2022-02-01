Techdirt Podcast Episode 309: Remembering The SOPA Fight, With Rep. Zoe Lofgren
from the as-it-happened dept
As many of you know, last week we hosted an online event for the latest Techdirt Greenhouse edition, all about looking back on the lessons learned from the 2012 protests against SOPA and PIPA. Our special guest was Rep. Zoe Lofgren, one of the strongest voices in congress speaking out against the disastrous bills, who provided all kinds of excellent insight into what happened then and what's happening now. In case you missed it, for this week's episode of the podcast (yes, we're finally back with new episodes!) we've got the full conversation and Q&A from the event.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: copyright, pipa, podcast, sopa, zoe lofgren
Not in Apple Podcasts
I'm not seeing the podcast in Apple Podcasts as of this typing. Just thought you should be aware of that.
Re: Not in Apple Podcasts
Okay, now it's showing up. Thanks!
thanks for making this available.
I'm the unnamed questioner, if anyone wondered.
"Remebering"
Swing and a miss. :P
