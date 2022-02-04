Effort Underway To Have Chile Add Access To Knowledge, Digital Sovereignty, And Privacy To Chilean Constitution

GilvaSunner YouTube Channel Shuts Down Due To Copyright Strikes From Nintendo; Pokemon Releases Music
Culture

from the how-would-it-work-in-practice dept

Fri, Feb 4th 2022 1:40pmMike Masnick

Chile is in the middle of creating a new constitution -- a process that seems fraught with both huge potential and tremendous risks, especially trying to do it amidst domestic social upheaval (though, I guess that's when most constitutions tend to be written). A process is in place and 155 people are apparently been tasked with creating this new constitution. Apparently, part of the process is open to an element of crowdsourcing, in that people can submit and vote on certain proposals, meaning that a set of three proposals regarding the internet have been put forth:

15,000 signatures are required to submit citizen proposals to the constitutional debate directly.

The opportunity to achieve substantive and long-term change for digital rights and freedom of software and other intellectual works is unique in Chile's history, and may not be repeated in our lifetime. This is why four communities historically related to the use and dissemination of free software in Chile got together to draft three of these proposals, which are:

These constitutional proposals explain principles of the nation, the rights of citizens, and the duties of the state concerning them. The inclusion of the constitutional articles will allow and promote the creation of laws that defend our freedoms and rights effectively. They are not the end of the road for intellectual freedoms and digital rights, but only the beginning.

All of these sound good (in fact, very good) in theory, though I'm a bit squeamish about how they would be implemented in practice, should they get the necessary signatures and support from the constitution drafters. However, at the very least, it's worth watching how modern constitution drafting is going to consider user rights online.

Filed Under: access to knowledge, chile, constitution, digital sovereignty, privacy

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2022 @ 3:16pm

    Finally the proletariats in Chile got fed up about the inequality and the rule of the rich, rose up against the bourgeoisies, and did something about that. Hope this means end of the right of the bourgeoisie to pollute others' air and water for their selfish gains there. Hope this means end of the oppression and tyranny of of the bourgeoisie of Big Copyright there. Right of access to knowledge, very good, I hope that means more power away from the malignant creation that is Big Copyright, one thing the 1%ers cant have complete control and ruthless exploit anymore. I hope librarians can breathe free there now. More rights and power to the proletariats, good! time for them to reclaim their society from the 1%ers!

