The Next Techdirt Greenhouse And Event: Remembering The SOPA Fight

from the one-decade-later dept

Register now for our online event featuring Rep. Zoe Lofgren »

Next week is the ten year anniversary of the famed "Internet Blackout Day" in which internet users, together with activists, and some internet companies, spoke up together and told Congress that passing the Stop Online Piracy Act (and the Senate Companion, the Protect IP Act), would do tremendous damage to the internet. Lots of organizations are hosting events and doing other things to commemorate that momentous occasion -- but also trying to channel that spirit towards building a better internet.

And that includes us at Techdirt. We're going to be running a new Techdirt Greenhouse series with reflections from a bunch of people who were involved in the original fight, both looking back at what happened ten years ago, but also what's happened in the intervening decade, and what it means for the internet, for activism, for tech policy, and for users of the internet going forward.

On top of that, we're going to be hosting a live (virtual) event on January 26th at 1pm PT, with a fireside chat between myself, and one of the main heroes of the stop SOPA movement: Rep. Zoe Lofgren. The event will also include breakout discussions and a chance to network and connect with others interested in tech policy and the future of the internet. Register now to join the event!

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: greenhouse, pipa, sopa, zoe lofgren