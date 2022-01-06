The Making Of A Moral Panic, Courtesy Of The NY Times
Baltimore Police Union Blames City's Murder Rate On Defunding Efforts That Never Happened

Daily Deal: The Web Development Crash Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jan 6th 2022 10:44amDaily Deal

The Web Development Crash Course Bundle has 6 courses to help you become a master programmer. You'll learn about C++, Bootstrap, Modern OpenGL, HTML, and more. The courses will teach you how to create websites, how to program for virtual reality, how to create your own games, and how to create your own apps. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Making Of A Moral Panic, Courtesy Of The NY Times
Baltimore Police Union Blames City's Murder Rate On Defunding Efforts That Never Happened
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:57 The VPN Is On Everybody's Shitlist After Years Of Scammy Providers And Empty Promises (0)
12:11 Top Disney Lawyer To Become Top Copyright Office Lawyer, Because Who Cares About The Public Interest? (5)
10:49 Baltimore Police Union Blames City's Murder Rate On Defunding Efforts That Never Happened (13)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Web Development Crash Course Bundle (0)
09:32 The Making Of A Moral Panic, Courtesy Of The NY Times (22)
06:27 Shitty U.S. Broadband Maps Are A Feature, Not A Bug (5)

Wednesday

20:02 Appeals Court Denies Immunity To Bored Cop Who Decided To Turn A Natural Death Into A Murder (10)
15:50 Content Moderation Case Study: Roblox Moderators Combat In-Game Reenactments Of Mass Shootings (2021) (4)
13:40 It's Great That Winnie The Pooh Is In The Public Domain; But He Should Have Been Free In 1982 (Or Earlier) (30)
12:06 Norton 360 Now Comes With Crypto Mining Capabilities And Sketchy Removal Process (28)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.