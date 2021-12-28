A Grope In Meta's Space
Horizon Worlds is a VR (virtual reality) social space and world building game created by Facebook. In early December, a beta tester wrote about being virtually groped by another Horizon Worlds user. A few weeks later, The Verge and other outlets published stories about the incident. However, their coverage omits key details from the victim’s account. As a result, it presents the assault as a failure of user operated moderation tools rather than the limits of top-down moderation. Nevertheless, this VR groping illustrates the difficulty of moderating VR, and the enduring value of tools that let users solve problems for themselves.
The user explains that they reported and blocked the groper, and a Facebook “guide”, an experienced user trained and certified by Facebook, failed to intervene. They write, “I think what made it worse, was even after I reported, and eventually blocked the assaulter, the guide in the plaza did and said nothing.” In the interest of transparency, I have republished the beta user’s post in full, sans identifying information, here;
**Trigger Warning** Sexual Harassment. My apologies for the long post: Feel free to move on.
Good morning,
I rarely wake up with a heavy heart and a feeling of anger to start a fresh new day, but that is how I feel this morning. I want to be seen and heard. I reach out to my fellow community members in hopes of understanding and reassurance that they will be proactive in supporting victims and eliminating certain types of behavior in horizon worlds. My expectations as a creator in horizon worlds aren't unreasonable and I'm sure many will agree.
You see this isn't the first time, I'm sure it won't be the last time that someone has sexually harassed me in virtual reality. Sexual harassment is no joke on the regular Internet but being in VR adds another layer that makes the event more intense. Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior which made me feel isolated in the Plaza. I think what made it worse, was even after I reported, and eventually blocked the assaulter, the guide in the plaza did and said nothing. He moved himself far across the map as if to say, you're on your now.
Even though my physical body was far removed from the event, my brain is tricked into thinking it's real, because.....you know......Virtual REALITY. We can't tout VR's realness and then lay claim that it is not a real assault. Mind you, this all happened within one minute of arriving in the plaza, I hadn't spoken a word yet and could have possibly been a 12-year-old girl.
MY ASK:
I would like a personal bubble that will force people away from my avatar and I would like to be able to upload my own recording with my harassment ticket. I would also like that all guides are given sensitivity training on this specific subject, so they will understand what is expected. If META won't give guides tools that will allow them to remove a player immediately from a situation, at least train them to deal with it and not run away.
Rant over, I'm still mad, but I will sort through and process. I love this community and the thought of leaving it makes me deeply sad. So I am hopeful we can evolve as a community and foster behaviors that support collaboration, understand, and a willingness to speak out against gross behaviors.
Initial coverage in The Verge did not mention the victim’s use of the block feature, even as the user describes using it in the post above. Instead, reporter Alex Heath relayed Facebook’s account of the incident, saying “the company determined that the beta tester didn’t utilize the safety features built into Horizon Worlds, including the ability to block someone from interacting with you.”
These details are important because subsequent writing about the incident builds on the false, but purported non-use of the blocking feature to make the case that offering users tools to control their virtual experience is “unfair and doesn’t work.” In Technology Review, Tanya Basu makes hay of the user’s failure to use the “safe zone” feature, which temporarily removes users from their surroundings. Yet this is a red herring. The user might not have immediately disappeared into her safe zone, but she used the block feature to do away with her assailant.
In reality, contra Basu or Facebook’s description of events, it seems that user-directed blocking put a stop to the harm while the platform provided community guide failed to intervene. VR groping is a serious issue, but it is not one that will be solved from the top-down. Inaccurate reporting that casts user-operated moderation tools as ineffective may spur platforms to pursue less effective solutions to sexual harassment in VR.
Implications of the incident’s misreporting aside, it provides a useful case study in the difficulties of moderating VR. One suggestion put forward by the user and backed by University of Washington Professor Katherine Cross warrants discussion. Closer inspection of their proposals illustrates the careful tradeoffs that inform the current safe zone and blocking tools offered to Horizon users.
They request a “personal bubble that will force people away from my avatar” or “automatic personal distance unless two people mutually agreed to be closer.” This might make some groping harder, but it creates other opportunities for abuse.
If players’ avatars can take up physical space and block movement, keeping others at bay, then they can block doorways and trap other players in corners or against other parts of world. Player collision could render abuse inescapable or allow players to hold others’ avatars prisoner.
MMOs (Massively Multiplayer Online games) have long struggled with this problem – “holding the door” is only a contextually heroic action. Player collision makes gameplay more realistic, but allows some players to limit everyone else’s access to important buildings by loitering in the doorway.
Currently, players’ avatars in Horizon may pass through one another. They can retreat into a safe zone, disappearing from the world. They can also “block” other users – preventing both the blocked and blocking users from seeing one another. Even through a block, they can still see one each other’s nametags – total invisibility created problems I covered here. As such, the current suite of user moderation tools strikes a good balance between empowering users and minimizing new opportunities for misuse.
Finally, given the similarity of the transgression, it is worth recalling Julian Dibbell’s “A Rape in Cyberspace”, one of the first serious accounts of community governance online. In this Village Voice article, Dibbell relates how users of role-playing chatroom LambdaMOO (the best virtual reality to be had in 1993) responded to a string of virtual sexual assaults. After fruitless deliberation, a LambdaMOO coder banned the offending user. After the incident, LambdaMOO established democratic procedures for banning abusive users, and created a “boot” command allowing users to temporarily remove troublemakers.
As the internet has developed content moderation has centralized. Today, users are usually expected to let platforms moderate for them. However, just as in the web’s early days, empowering users remains the best solution to interpersonal abuse. The tools they need to keep themselves safe may be different, but in virtual reality as in role-playing chat, those closest to abuse are best positioned to address it. Users being harassed should not be expected to wait for the mods.
Will Duffield is a Policy Analyst at the Cato Institute
If she ever tries playing a VR FPS or horror game, she's going to end up in therapy for life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And yet you'll still be a sewer dwelling asshole.
There is a HUGE difference between playing a horror or FPS game, than appearing into a world and immediately being assaulted you dimwitted slackjawed asswipe.
The fact the controls didn't seem to be that intuitive for someone in the middle of a virtual assault to get them turned on fast enough & the local cop ignored it and moved as far away as they could, then Meta gaslighting the entire experience (Note the victim was unable to upload their own 'body cam' of the events which raises questions). Media parroting Meta's claims and ignoring the 'victim'... I guess maybe she was asking for it, she shouldn't have had her avatar in that short of a skirt, she shouldn't have gone out alone... forgive me I'm getting sick trying to recall every single lame ass excuse trotted out when someone victimizes someone else and the world wants to pretend Brock Turner was a good guy and it was her fault for crossing his path & forcing that poor innocent boy to rape her.
While virtual assaults don't leave the same physical scars its not the same as Steve running into the lava.
As a survivor... Go die in a fire in real life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess there will be a "Me Too" movement in virtual space as well?
Just as in the real world, people can be shitty. It would be nice to be able to hit them with a taser that feeds back through...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"“the company determined that the beta tester didn’t utilize the safety features built into Horizon Worlds, including the ability to block someone from interacting with you.”"
As they never saw the video from the victim how can they determine a god damned thing?
Their first responder on the scene moved rapidly away to ignore it & remained silent when asked for help.
The entire narrative wasn't shared with the media.
But yes Meta can do no wrong & we can just pretend that the internet just reflects the real world, but the anonymity of it 'just being pixels' encourages some assholes to think its funny so there is no reason to pay any attention to history & attempt to head off things that are going to fscking happen when there are people involved. We can't have any more negative reporting about us and our new VR project so whats the harm in downplaying virtual assaults & other ways the tech can be misused, its only going to be a few girls who aren't real gamers anyways.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
@that anonymous coward
So basically someone said something about VR. wrong or right, and you said they should physically and actually DIE in a horrific and painful way.
Who's the monster here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
