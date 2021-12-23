State Department Report Repeats Talking Points From Group Who Wants To Ban All Porn
Daily Deal: GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor

Looking for a great dash cam that records well in low light? Check out the GoSafe S780. With its revolutionary Sony Starvis sensor, the S780 delivers remarkable performance in those tricky dusk driving situations. Plus, thanks to its dual-channel system, you can record both the front and rear of your vehicle at the same time. It's on sale for $200.

