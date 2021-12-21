Not How Any Of This Works: Pandemic's Wrongest Man Sues Twitter For Kicking Him Off The Platform
For good reasons, Alex Berenson has been dubbed the "pandemic's wrongest man." He played up the fact that he once wrote for the NY Times and turned that into a weird, shady attack on pot, before going all in on medical misinformation. In the early days he played down the threat of COVID, and has since become a leading vaccine disinfo spreader. He had built a large Twitter following for his nonsense, and shortly before his Twitter account was finally shut down, he had warned that if it was shut down he would sue Twitter... for defamation. Then, once he was banned, he (in typical grifter fashion) immediately went into fundraising mode even though the extraordinarily wealthy heir of a frozen food fortune promised to fund such a lawsuit.
It's unclear whether or not your frozen TV dinners from the 1980s are now funding it, but a Berenson has now filed his long-awaited lawsuit against Twitter. Somewhat amazingly, given the multitude of bad legal theories put forth in the complaint, it doesn't include a defamation claim. Instead it has eight claims, and they start out laughable and, incredibly, only gets worse from there:
- Violation of the First Amendment
- Federal False Advertising and Unfair Competition
- Violation of California Common Carrier Law
- Violation of California Unfair Competition Law
- Breach of Contract
- Promissory Estoppel
- Violation of the California Constitution
- Unjust Enrichment
- Violation of the 1st Amendment: The government can violate the 1st Amendment. Twitter is not the government. Twitter cannot violate the 1st Amendment. Like a bunch of other failed lawsuits, Berenson tries to claim that Twitter has become a state actor because the federal government has been encouraging social media to be better about stopping the spread of misinformation, but that's not how any of this works.
- False advertising: This seems like the replacement claim after Berenson's lawyers realized defamation claims would even be a step too far. It's arguing that Twitter's labeling of some of Berenson's tweets as misleading is "false advertising" but, again, that's now how any of this works.
- California's common carrier law... is easily pre-empted by Section 230. Berenson's lawyers make a really weird argument that because this California law is so old, somehow that means federal pre-emption doesn't apply. But, um, again, that's not how any of this works.
- Unfair competition: Lol, wut? Berenson is not a competitor to Twitter. There's a lot of nonsense mumbo jumbo and out-of-context cites here, but the only attempt to actually explain how this is unfair competition is this bit of nonsense: "To the extent Twitter’s censorship conferred a competitive advantage on itself and Mr. Berenson’s journalistic competitors, the company cannot claim the benefit of section 230 immunity." Again, that's not how any of this works.
- Breach of contract: Again, Twitter's terms say they can remove you for any reason. There's no breach. The creative lawyering here is to argue that Twitter's terms are "a contract of adhesion" and then mumble, mumble, Twitter breached its contract. Say it with me: that's not how any of this works.
- Promissory estoppel: The argument here is that because Twitter's PR boss had, at an earlier time, made some vague comments to Berenson that his account wasn't likely being targeted by new misinfo rules, Berenson is claiming that was a promise that he then relied on. Except, even the quotes provided by Berenson from this single Twitter employee undermine this entire argument, as there's a point where the PR guy admits that it's others at the company who make these decisions, and he often finds out later. No promises were made, and even if you could somehow construe it as a promise about previous behavior that means fuck all (legally speaking) about future behavior. You know the chorus by now: that's not how any of this works.
- Violation of the California Constitution: Here, Berenson's lawyers pull out the Pruneyard card, because every one of these lawsuits has to cite Pruneyard, even though every one of them fails. Pruneyard, of course, was the case about a shopping mall and free speech, but which was (1) narrowly decided, and (2) multiple subsequent cases (all of which Berenson's lawyers ignore) have narrowed the Pruneyard standard so that today it basically applies to the Pruneyard Shopping Center and... almost no where else. So, yes, once again, that's not how any of this works.
- Unjust enrichment: Saving the dumbest for last. It's short and sweet and so dumb I'll just post the argument here for you to marvel at: "According to Twitter, for at least a certain time period, Mr. Berenson used Twitter in violation of the company’s policies, and Twitter profited in the process. Any profits traceable to Mr. Berenson’s reporting are a benefit conferred on Twitter that it should not have received." I mean, bold strategy, but, let's close this out with a final rendition: this is not how any of this works.
Twitter has the right to remove people from its platform. It's Twitter's platform. It makes the rules. If it feels Berenson violated the rules, game over. This case is nonsense piled upon nonsense.
Ignore? No. I'm sure it's much more like:
Lawyer: Cite Pruneyard!
Paralegal: But all the research shows subsequent decisions that Pruneyard isn't applicable.
Lawyer: Cite Pruneyard anyway! Just don't mention all those subsequent decisions that torpedo our case. Oh, and make sure you bill your hours for all that research.
Unjust Enrichment
There should be an unjust enrichment case here.... against the lawyers for enriching themselves by acting against the best interests of their client.
There isn't.
But there should be.
Re: Unjust Enrichment
It's all a big grift.
The lawyers are getting paid, but the money is not coming out of the pockets of anybody directly related to the lawsuit. The rubes who think that these people are fighting "big tech" are glad to hand over their hard earned money just so that can have a feeling of "owning the libs".
Re: Re: Unjust Enrichment
I love the irony. The rubes are giving money to grifters in the interest of 'owning the libs.' This leaves less donation money left to fund the right-wing*. TOL (The Orange Loser) has several grifts going, and he's inspiring others. The parasites might well kneecap the right for the midterms.
*Let's not bother with calling them conservative, anymore. No ideology left besides identity politics.
Frankly
with this amount of legal nonsense, I'd not be surprised if Berenson got kicked off PACER to prevent rotting the brains of law students.
it will happen
The CURE for Corona will be the cure for Corona
-segregation is not the cure for Corona
-testing is not the cure for Corona
-vaccinations are not the cure for Corona
The money is in the treatment, but we need the cure.
Re: it will happen
Re: Re: it will happen
I agree with the sentiment, but no. Those diseases weren't cured by vaccination, but their ability to destroy lives and affect the daily lives of the population around them was either eradicated or greatly reduced. That's ultimately the aim here - you won't be able to get a magic shot that cures you of any of those diseases should you get them, but the chances of you getting them and the severity of the infection if you're unfortunate enough to do so have been greatly reduced. One day, we'll get to the same place with COVID, we just need to stop some people from fighting on the side of the virus.
Re: it will happen
they're not the cure, but they're the best mitigation tactics we have - if only the selfish assholes who compare wearing masks or getting vaccinated to being one step away from the next Holocaust would actually give a damn about other people
Re: it will happen
You realise that a 'cure' is something used after infection right? The aim is to prevent or minimise transmission first. That's how vaccinations have virtually eliminated so many serious diseases.
Re: it will happen
The cure for Corona is another Corona. Pass me another bottle of beer, please.
Re: it will happen
"-testing is not the cure for Corona"
No, it's the method by which we determine how many people have it, and thus how many people will die or be injured long term by the disease, both directly and indirectly (most of the mitigation attempts are to avoid hospitals being overrun by COVID patients so that they can't deal with other patients, not just the people directly affected). No matter what the orange man told you, testing doesn't change the number of infected, it just informs us of who and where they are so that action can be taken if necessary.
"-vaccinations are not the cure for Corona"
Nobody who understands medicine has ever said they were.
"The money is in the treatment, but we need the cure."
OK. So, are you trying to say a cure exists but it's being suppressed, or are you trying to say we shouldn't do anything and whoever dies/suffers long term consequences from the disease are just acceptable collateral damage until it's made?
Re: Re: it will happen
All medications, vaccines, drugs, etc. have side effects (monoclonal antibodies included).
No medication has the same effect on every person; hence, the question “Are you allergic to any medications?” on most medical insurance paperwork.
Every disease should be treated with as Many Tools As Possible. Not just vaccines, but also therapeutics (anti-Covid pills, monoclonal antibodies), immune system boosters (Zinc, Vitamin D). One size fits all medicine is a fallacy. Panacea = snake oil
There are other Berenson's out there?
Fuck me.
'It's nor RI- oh, you missed that one somehow.'
That's disappointing, he was on such a roll of fail I was sure he'd smuggle an accusation of a RICO violation in there.
