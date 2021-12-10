CNN Goes Full Moral Panic About Kids And Social Media
Surveillance Company CEO Threatens To Sue Reporter For Writing About His Company

Daily Deal: The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Dec 10th 2021 10:44amDaily Deal

The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle has 14 courses to help you master playing guitar. By the end of these courses, you'll be playing chords in songs, soloing, strumming various patterns, reading the guitar tab, and generally understanding your guitar. You'll be able to teach yourself any song you want to learn. Courses will also introduce you to electric guitar, blues and jazz guitar, and more. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

CNN Goes Full Moral Panic About Kids And Social Media
Surveillance Company CEO Threatens To Sue Reporter For Writing About His Company
Follow Techdirt
Advertisment

Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Friday

12:09 Book Publishers Sue Maryland Over Law That Would Require Them To Offer 'Reasonable' Prices On Ebooks To Libraries (0)
10:49 Surveillance Company CEO Threatens To Sue Reporter For Writing About His Company (2)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle (0)
09:39 CNN Goes Full Moral Panic About Kids And Social Media (12)
06:46 It's Increasingly Obvious Apple's 'Do Not Track' Button Is Privacy Theater (1)

Thursday

20:07 An Unplanned, Ad-Hoc Collaboration Reveals The On-The-Ground Truth About China's Internment Camps For Uyghurs (10)
15:55 EU, US Start To Realize Letting Elon Musk Dictate Global Space Rules Might Not Be The Brightest Idea (26)
13:47 UK Government Says Clearview Owes It $23 Million For Violating Privacy Laws (1)
11:58 YouTuber Has 150 Anime Reviews And 'Let's Draws' Hit With Copyright Claims All At Once (32)
10:44 Disrupting Spycraft: Always-On Surveillance Is Prompting Massive Changes In Covert Operations (13)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.