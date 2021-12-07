Techdirt Podcast Episode 308: Getting Out Of Control
from the big-and-complex dept
Our lives are lived at the intersection of vast systems (economic, technological, and beyond) that are incredibly complex and often chaotic, and it's hard to understand and embrace what author Neil Chilson's new book, Getting Out Of Control, calls "the emergent mindset." On this week's episode, Neil joins us to discuss his book and why you can't simply "control" complex systems.
Filed Under: books, neil chilson, podcast
Reader Comments
I’m reading through the preview of the book right now. It’s really coming through that he used to work at the FTC under the Trump Administration, and that he now works at the Charles Koch Institute, and he’s railed against net neutrality quite frequently. Such an amazing guest! Is he a cryptocurrency and/or NFT shill, as well?
