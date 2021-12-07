Sidney Powell's Michigan Election Fraud LOLsuit Just Cost Her And Her Buddies $175,000 In Legal Fees
Say That Again

from the big-and-complex dept

Tue, Dec 7th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Our lives are lived at the intersection of vast systems (economic, technological, and beyond) that are incredibly complex and often chaotic, and it's hard to understand and embrace what author Neil Chilson's new book, Getting Out Of Control, calls "the emergent mindset." On this week's episode, Neil joins us to discuss his book and why you can't simply "control" complex systems.

Filed Under: books, neil chilson, podcast

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2021 @ 2:11pm

    I’m reading through the preview of the book right now. It’s really coming through that he used to work at the FTC under the Trump Administration, and that he now works at the Charles Koch Institute, and he’s railed against net neutrality quite frequently. Such an amazing guest! Is he a cryptocurrency and/or NFT shill, as well?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


