Rep. Thomas Massie Seems To Have Skipped Over The 1st Amendment In His Rush To 'Defend' The 2nd
This weekend, Representative Thomas Massie got an awful lot of attention for tweeting a picture of what I guess is his family holding a bunch of guns. It generated a bunch of outrage, which is exactly why Massie did it. When the culture war and "owning" your ideological opponents is more important than actually doing your job, you get things like that. Some might find it a vaguely inappropriate to show off your arsenal of weaponry just days after yet another school shooting, in which the teenager who shot up a school similarly paraded his weapon on social media before killing multiple classmates, but if that's the kind of message that Massie wants to send, the 1st Amendment and the 2nd Amendment allow him to reveal himself as just that kind of person.
However, as someone who continually presents himself as "a strict constitutionalist," it's odd that Massie seems to skip over the 1st Amendment in his rush to fetishize the 2nd. That's why the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University has now sent a letter on my behalf to Rep. Massie letting him know that he is violating the 1st Amendment in blocking me and many others on Twitter.
To be honest, I had avoided tweeting about Massie's armory family portrait, because the whole thing was just such a blatant cry for attention. But then I saw that some other users on Twitter were highlighting that Massie was blocking them -- in some cases because they had tweeted at Massie a remixed version of the portrait, replacing the guns with penises. I made no comment on his photo, or his desperately pathetic desire to "own the libs" or whatever he thought he was doing. But I did tweet at him to inform him that under Knight v. Trump, he appeared to be violating the 1st amendment rights of those he was blocking.
He appears to meet the conditions laid out in that and other rulings on this issue. Massie is a government official, who uses his Twitter account for conducting official government business, and who is then blocking users based on their viewpoints.
In response to me pointing out that it violates the 1st Amendment for him to block people in this way... Rep. Massie blocked me.
Seems a bit ironic for a "strict Constitutionalist" to block someone for merely pointing out that public officials blocking someone via their official government accounts violates the 1st Amendment. But, I guess that's the kind of "strict Constitutionalist" that Rep. Thomas Massie is. One who will support just the rights he wants to support, and will quickly give up the other ones, so long as he can be seen to be winning whatever culture war he thinks he's waging.
This is pretty unfortunate. For all of Massie's other nonsense, he has actually been quite good in defending the 4th Amendment rights of the American public against surveillance. Perhaps he only believes in the even-numbered Amendments?
Either way, our letter points out that his actions appear to violate the 1st Amendment, and asks that he unblocks me and everyone else that he has chosen to block.
Multiple courts have held that public officials’ social media accounts constitute public forums when they are used in the way that you use the @RepThomasMassie account, and they have made clear that public officials violate the First Amendment when they block users from these fora on the basis of viewpoint. For example, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reached this conclusion in Knight Institute v. Trump, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reached this conclusion in Davison v. Randall. The principles articulated in these cases apply here. In both of these cases, and in many others, courts have held that the First Amendment binds public officials who use their social media accounts in furtherance of official duties, and that public officials act unconstitutionally when they block individuals from these accounts on the basis of viewpoint.
Again, we ask that you unblock the Twitter account @mmasnick and any other Twitter accounts that have been blocked by you or your staff from the @RepThomasMassie account based on viewpoint.
Massie and amendments
Maybe Massie likes his Amendments like he likes his Star Trek movies.
"When the culture war and "owning" your ideological opponents is more important than actually doing your job, you get things like that."
Eh. It's certainly possible to do both, and given that the Dems have a majority in the House, Massie doesn't really have much substantive to do.
For a guy with an arsenal, he sure is insecure.
That might be a bad combo.
Re:
He has an arsenal because he IS insecure.
And the size of his gun is inversely proportional to the size of his insecurity.
Just sayin....
Re: Re:
Better to be insecure than delusional. The world is not safe, insisting that it is, is a dangerous delusion.
Re: Re: Re:
The world is safe enough to where I have lived in 3 different states, traveled to 45 out of 50 states, and lived overseas in Europe for several years, all without needing a single weapon, let alone an arsenal. Oh, and I am close to hitting that half-century mark in age.
So please tell me, what 'shithole' country do you live in where you need an arsenal of weapons just to feel "safe" from the world?
Re: Re: Re:
And the insecurity based on a delusion?
Re: Re: Re:
Almost going on 56 years. Never needed a weapon once.
Do you live in Somalia?
Re: Re: Re:
Whats really gonna flip your noodle when you grow up, is that insecurity is a type of delusion.
Re: Re: Re:
Presenting stacked false dichotomies is a dangerous lie.
This has also happened to Marj "Jewish Space Lasers" Green:
‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit
Re:
Ther comin' to take me Jewish Space Lasers!
Re:
Funny, she seems to have no comment about her faithful, fueled by her insane ramblings, threatening to kill other people.
Perhaps she should look into leaving public life & then she can block anyone she wants to.
But she probably isn't woman enough to do that.
Free speech under attack everywhere
Free speech is being attacked by both factions of the US government, by authoritarians in other countries all over the world, and possibly even on Tor. Private entities are becoming more censorious, and, while they have the right to censor, it still may not be the right thing to do. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find places to speak freely to others. And if you just talk to yourself . . . .
Re: Free speech under attack everywhere
What do you want to say that you cannot say on a personal blog? Note that an implication of free speech and association is that people can gather where they are welcome, but are not guaranteed that the crowd will ever be more than one. I can't speak on <platform name> is objecting that you cannot force an audience to listen.
Re: Free speech under attack everywhere
Ironically, as the major web platforms turn into ever more censorious asshats, Usenet-- the original social media, long abandoned for the MySpaces and Facebooks and Reddits and Twitters of the world-- is now becoming a bit more robust. The TV newsgroup I frequent has seen an uptick of non-spam, non-troll actual normal people posting and participating in the last couple of years. You can post what you want and say what you want and any censoring is left up to individual user. Yes, that does allow for a lot of spam, but with the a decent newsreader and judicious application of filters, I rarely see more than 5% of it.
Re: Re: Free speech under attack everywhere
Here's a hint for you, if you don't like the major web platforms, don't use them!! Find a site that hosts the same ideals that you have and use their platform; Gab, Frank, Parler, etc. would all love to have you as a user, and they won't "censor" you like big tech does. (or so they say)
Re: Re: Free speech under attack everywhere
Cause, effect, claims about these not in evidence.
Re: Re: Free speech under attack everywhere
You never have run an usenet-server, have you? What groups you see on most usenet-servers is what the server-admin allows you to see, nothing more.
The whole "post what you want and say what you want" are the rallying cry for those who lack discretion. If I'm reading a group about dust mites in upper Conservatoria I don't want the asshats to pollute it with their "post what you want and say what you want" that's totally off topic.
That you see less spam/trolls can be because the server you are using doesn't feed from the server those people are using or that some admin has squelched those users.
And in regards to major web platforms turning into censorious asshats, none of my friends on the internet have ever had their posts "censored". The point you are totally missing is that a majority people doesn't want to see spam and assholes filling their feed and they don't want to do judicious application of filters - they expect it just to work.
You and others blame the social platforms for their moderation decisions, but policies regarding moderation isn't birthed in a vacuum, a majority of the decision regarding their policies are a response to what the trolls and asshats do, so blame them - the real culprits.
TL;DR: We can't have nice things because of the assholes.
Since Representative Massie only believes in even numbered amendments, Biden should house some troops in Representative Massie's home.
Moving Target
In the past, it has been claimed that social media is not a public forum. Now, all of a sudden, it IS a public forum. If 1st amendment protections can be applied to prevent government officials from blocking comments, then it's time to admit that social media is a public forum with guarantees of speech and no blocking for all citizens.
Re: Moving Target
There you go again, being stupid and not savvy enough to understand the details. Here let me help you:
Did you not see the part about public officials' social media accounts?
You really do suck at this, big time.
Re: Moving Target
In the past, it has been claimed that social media is not a public forum. Now, all of a sudden, it IS a public forum.
No, Koby, this has been explained directly to you at length. Social media, in general, is NOT a public forum. However, if a government official creates a forum for official business, THAT forum is a public forum. Let me explain it to you more specifically. A restaurant is not a public forum. If Governor Koby rents out the restaurant to hold a gov't press conference, then -- for that time -- it is a public forum.
That's it.
That's what's happening here. A government official is using a private venue to create a public forum. It is only that part that the government official sets up that is the public forum.
We have explained this, and I'm pretty sure directly to you in the past.
If 1st amendment protections can be applied to prevent government officials from blocking comments, then it's time to admit that social media is a public forum with guarantees of speech and no blocking for all citizens.
No, Koby, that's not how any of this works. That would mean any time a government official rents out a hotel or a restaurant or an arena for an event, that those private property places become public forums for the rest of time? No, only a truly foolishly stupid person could possibly believe that.
Are you that person?
Re: Re: Moving Target
That's definitely not a public forum. The government has never been required to let everyone into the event. And the government does kick out hecklers all the time. It may be an event, but there is no forum.
The event never ended. Government officials, somewhere out there, are probably posting to social media, right this minute. If the a judge rules that it was a public forum, where you have to allow any citizens inside, and they can say anything they want, then it STILL is a public forum, right now.
Re: Re: Re: Moving Target
You're correct, as long as you realize that it only pertains to a public official who uses their social media accounts for official government business.
And what you are too stupid, ignorant or just refuse to understand, is that it applies to the public official's government account ONLY and does not extend to the entire landscape of social media.
Re: Re: Re: Moving Target
That's definitely not a public forum.
It absolutely 100% totally is. You're just wrong.
The government has never been required to let everyone into the event.
It cannot discriminate based on viewpoint. That's the issue, Koby. As we stated. It can limit based on size of venue. But it cannot choose who can come based on their viewpoint or speech. Is it clicking for you yet?
The event never ended.
Lol, whut?
Government officials, somewhere out there, are probably posting to social media, right this minute. If the a judge rules that it was a public forum, where you have to allow any citizens inside, and they can say anything they want, then it STILL is a public forum, right now.
Are you having a stroke right now?
Re: Moving Target
Koby – Missing the point for nearly half a century!
Re: Moving Target
I'm beginning to suspect you have a kink for being publicly shamed.
Re: Moving Target
Why is it that you can't remember things, Koby? Is it a physical thing? Like you got damaged?
Now you're just being silly...
If he did, how would he remember it to answer you?
I think this action could get him in serious trouble
Congresspeople should know better, but perhaps they don't, so I'm willing to give them a little of the benefit of the doubt, but blocking someone who says "it's illegal for you to block people", puts them in the clear realm of no longer being able to claim ignorance? Is that clear grounds for a 1st amendment suit?
So, why does twitter even allow a block function for accounts that are used for official government business?
On a different topic...
Why do people who are afraid of guns and blame guns for violent behavior always trying to stigmatize people who aren't and don't use them for illegal purposes?
Plenty of hypocrisy to go around.
Re:
"So, why does twitter even allow a block function for accounts that are used for official government business?"
Twitter bends over backwards to favor officials in government.
Re:
That's a fucking wild ask.
Twitter hasn't developed custom software to eliminate the button on "official" accounts of public employees and I don't think that is unreasonable? It doesn't improve the financials to dedicate people to scanning the various accounts of public officials and making moderation decisions on whether the account is the 'official' account of the office at the same time those officials are looking for an excuse to punish twitter.
Re:
Not sure where the hypocrisy is on #2 there. Overreaction, maybe?
As for #1, why should Twitter code admin settings to remove block buttons from some accounts? Why shouldn't those account holders have the freedom to reveal themselves as First Amendment haters (and potential violators)?
This fuckwaffle
happens to be my rep and every time he opens his stupid mouth, I just get angry.
KY is probably going to lose the only Democrat-side seat we hold in Washington in 2022 and while we do have a great person running to unseat Rand Paul (also a fuckwaffle), most Kentuckians are going to look at his skin tone and pass him by. Kentucky, more than most other states votes for people who are against our own self-interests every time we have a choice. It's maddening. I'm here until a kid graduates HS and then I hope to never have to live in this backwards-ass state again.
Fair weather friend
Given his lack of consistency between supporting different rights, my guess is that Rep Massie defends the 4th amendment because he thinks it owns the libs or fights back against the tyrannical commies or some such BS.
I bet if the shoe was on the other foot he'd dump the 4th amendment just as quickly as the 1st.
In a just and fair world Reps who don't support all rights for all people should be kicked out at the next election.
