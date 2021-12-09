Yet Another Study Shows Mainstream Media Is A Key Vector In Spreading Misinformation
from the again-and-again-and-again dept
The common "accepted knowledge" these days among many is that the rise of disinformation and conspiracy theories must be driven by social media, and Facebook in particular (with Twitter and YouTube right behind). This theory has always seemed a bit bonkers, and we've pointed to multiple detailed, data-driven studies that showed that cable news was a much bigger driver of misinformation than social media. Specifically, it found that conspiracy theories and misinformation and the like didn't actually "go viral" until after it appeared on cable news.
So, it's good (but not at all surprising) to find yet another study pointing out the same thing. This one, first highlighted by MediaPost, involved a big survey exploring the spread of conspiracy theories -- and found that the mainstream media is often the biggest vector, rather than social media.
Contrary to popular opinion, we found that while technology (and social media specifically) has a role to play in perpetuating CTs, our data suggests that this is not the only source of information about CTs, and often not the main one either. People are more likely to say they heard about some CTs from a ‘mainstream’ news source (such as TV or a broadsheet or tabloid newspaper) than they are from a social media channel. We therefore need to be careful about locating technology as the source of the problem and indeed as the sole focus for possible solutions
In fact, the study notes:
“Our findings suggest that this highly effective disinformation campaign, with potentially profound effects for both participation in, and the legitimacy of, the 2020 election, was an elite-driven, mass-media led process. Social media played only a secondary role.”
Again, none of this says that conspiracy theories aren't spread on social media, because of course they are. But increasing evidence suggests they don't really catch on until the mainstream media gets involved, with TV News being a key vector and newspapers -- both "broadsheets" and "tabloids" -- playing a role as well. And yet, almost no one wants to explore the differing role among these other sources, and many people are solely focused on social media -- perhaps because it's new, and it's always easy to blame the "new" thing.
But it won't get to the root of the problem, and actually can serve to mask the real problems.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: cable tv, internet, misinformation, newspapers, social media, tv news
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The "new" thing is often just the scapegoat for "old" problems
People usually want to blame the "new" thing on the logic that they didn't see this problem before so it must be the fault of something that has changed.
This logic is certainly sound as a starting point but you have to take the time to dig in and actually prove that that's the case. The other likely possibility is the one that most people don't want to acknowledge can be true: that the problem has always been there and the "new" thing has just made it visible for the first time.
We don't like to admit that we might have a problem. We don't like to face the fact that we might need to change to help fix that problem. So we default to finding something else to blame for the symptoms that are so clearly visible we can't ignore them anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The "new" thing is often just the scapegoat for "old" proble
Part of the Thing from the past, is its used already. And they know it, but its better to Not tell anyone that after 50+ years of TV and newspapers. that they Are abit controlled.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is the media leading or following the politicians to drive the spread of CTs?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
My understanding is that they're following the New Media in order to get the ratings that they so desperately need. As the stories percolate online or on radio, it proves to be an incredibly popular and engaging topic, although with a small audience and little reach. So then a corporate news network runs a segment, public awareness explodes, and the media company attracts enough eyeballs to pay the rent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You're still here? I thought you were shot by a cannon into the sun!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ahhh, it was just Fake News.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
While you're here we have a question or two for ya bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Koby's Russian handlers still think he's useful, sadly.
And the FBI still hasn't done their fucking jobs going after the politicians who joined the fucking insurrection, so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It goes: Right-wing source lies -> Fox/Breitbart intentionally amplifies the lie -> Non-extremist media negligently amplifies the lie by mentioning it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Contrasts
From the old black and white of newspapers, from local to national to International.
From the Movie theaters where we gathered, once in awhile and esp. to get News from the wars.
From TV, which has the ability to Change contrasts with a single adjustment.
News and entertainment have been abit controlled, if not by the owners and Whims of change. Then by corps who do the adverts and hide little things into them. Cravings and wants.
But small things and changes in the background. Like the telephone. The original phones were strange, as 1 person could pick it up and listen to OTHERS conversations. It was the party line, and for some it became Gossip. Someone always knew what was happening in your house.
Telephone was the fast way to spread information and talk to friends and compare what was said, and it adapted as it went threw the lines, eventually being forgotten. But TV, was new and it was popular as we could See the people and Judge by their faces If they were honest.
Edward R Murrow would be ashamed.
The internet is the New thing that lets us travel the world and ask questions, And maybe find that history is abit absent minded. We can write and compare notes said in school.
We can be bombarded by More adverts then have been seen if Any life before ours.
The internet, the place to find, truth, lies, debates, A holes, confused aberrations, fantasies, realities, the strange and mixed up realities that are Buried in real life. Hidden, as all of Life must be Perfect and things must never disturb it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What else can we call this?
Its a CT SCAN.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What else can we call this?
If it blows up truly spectacularly, we know the CT actually stood for Contra-Terrene rather than just Conspiracy Theory...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Aren't y'all the race that screams that showing/mentioning/whispering/writing about teen suicide causes teen suicide?
You breathlessly cover the conspiracy theories in the asinine both sides thinking, completely ignoring the harms that any coverage at all of some things causes huge harms in other settings in your world?
Now y'all are playing humans other favorite game of assigning the blame, to big tech of course, before looking if you had any culpability (which you will assume you didn't because big tech did it).
On the one hand you were all terrified of turning the wackjob army against you by stopping an interview once Rudy got to the Panda Paratroopers being airdropped in to stuff our ballot boxes with bamboo ballots and the concept of saying prove it is a lost art.
Y'all decided keeping the eyes on you by covering every freaking stupid claim without injecting any tiny bit of logic that they've never offered proof, courts ran them out of town, and honestly this make no sense and we shouldn't give you the airtime to repeat this bullshit.
Might be playing into the MSM is silencing us trope, but demanding facts supporting claims is like the bedrock of coverage of things, not just letting MTG go on and on about jewish space lasers in every show y'all offer every 20 minutes.
But yes, FB did it... not outlets willing to provide platforms for unchecked lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Utterly Flawed
Classic example on using "facts" to sell a narrative.
First, the study clearly focused only on certain topics, which is not in any way unbiased. The bulk of the linked "study" covers the type of people who spread or believe in conspiracies instead of how they spread.
And when did we start counting tabloids as news orgs? This article was an answer in search of a problem. Very disappointed to see something so obviously biased here.
.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Utterly Flawed
It may come as a shock to you, but when media corporations like News Corp boasts having actual tabloids under their umbrella, they definitely ARE.
Or all the bullshit disinfo Fox News has done and continues to be an i dustry leader in doing, to the point where other news corps FOLLOW THEM...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blame ignorance; it predates digital technologies. See, e.g., https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/25/opinion/sunday/how-to-get-your-mind-to-read.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply