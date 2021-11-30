Techdirt Podcast Episode 307: Evolving Norms In The Governance Of Online Communities
In last week's episode, we had a conversation with the creators and curators of the Knight Foundation's virtual symposium on Lessons From The First Internet Ages. This week, we've got the audio from the panel discussion at the symposium that Mike participated in along with Stanford's Daphne Keller and Harvard Law's Evelyn Douek, all about the ways that the governance of online communities has evolved and changed as the internet has matured.
Filed Under: daphne keller, evelyn douek, governance, internet, podcast
